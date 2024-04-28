Roshan Gharana Program 2024 Apply Online

The pilot project aimed at installing solar systems in various households under Roshan Gharana Program is set to start in Punjab.
The online registration for the Roshan Gharana program will be held in coming days as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered to roll out the program at the earliest.
Roshan Gharana Program aims to provide thousands of 1 KV solar system. Each system includes two solar panels, a battery, an inverter, wiring, and other equipments.
Eligibility
Protected power consumers who use less than 100 units of electricity per month will be able to get the solar system. Selection of beneficiaries within this phase will be done through a lottery system.
In recent meeting, CM stressed quick installation of solar systems equipped with the latest technology. She also called for use of high-quality solar plates, inverters, batteries, and other equipment.
Chief Minister Roshan Punjab program is to provide relief to low-income individuals from expensive electricity bills.
The program aims to offer brether to masses who are paying record prices in electricity cost but also encourages sustainable energy practices. It also supports technological progress and enables households to meet their energy needs independently.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 28, 2024 Sunday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
