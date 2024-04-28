Roshan Gharana Program 2024 Apply Online

The pilot project aimed at installing solar systems in various households under Roshan Gharana Program is set to start in Punjab.

The online registration for the Roshan Gharana program will be held in coming days as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered to roll out the program at the earliest.

Roshan Gharana Program aims to provide thousands of 1 KV solar system. Each system includes two solar panels, a battery, an inverter, wiring, and other equipments.

Eligibility

Protected power consumers who use less than 100 units of electricity per month will be able to get the solar system. Selection of beneficiaries within this phase will be done through a lottery system.

In recent meeting, CM stressed quick installation of solar systems equipped with the latest technology. She also called for use of high-quality solar plates, inverters, batteries, and other equipment.

Chief Minister Roshan Punjab program is to provide relief to low-income individuals from expensive electricity bills.

The program aims to offer brether to masses who are paying record prices in electricity cost but also encourages sustainable energy practices. It also supports technological progress and enables households to meet their energy needs independently.