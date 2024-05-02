Why Moving to US is Overrated Now

There was a time when the USA was considered a dream destination for those seeking the famed American Dream. Immigrants from all around the world wanted to chase their dream of enjoying the ultimate destination.

However, yesterday’s idea of moving to the USA was more far-fetched than today’s idea. Like everything that shows a drastic change after a certain time, the USA has undergone a subtle shift in perception. In this contemporary era, when everything revolves around, surely the developed countries have also undergone a massive change. Still, immigrants now find the USA overrated among other countries. However, the question arises as to why the USA is considered an ordinary immigration destination.

Myth of the American Dream

The concept of the American Dream has been captivated a long time ago in the hearts and minds of people. The American Dream means that America is called the land of opportunities. No matter your creed, caste, or race, you can create your own version of success. Its definition has evolved with time, meaning now comes a subtle perception. Despite so many hurdles, the American Dream continued to give hope to the people to pursue their dream of migrating to the USA. This notion of the American Dream has evolved with time, and people now don’t believe in this myth, but it doesn’t mean that the USA doesn’t offer opportunities to the people now. For many immigrants, the harsh realities of America have opened up, due to which they avoid being in the illusion of the American Dream. Poor and rich people are now well aware of America’s economy, cost of living, and other factors contributing to social and political uncertainty.

Reasons Why Not to Move to the USA

The USA, undoubtedly, is famous for multiple reasons. It provides economic perks, diverse cultures, competitive jobs in the market, and, most importantly, professionalism, which attracts the most. The list of perks goes on, but as there are so many pros, you will see many cons, which depict how moving to the USA is a challenge and doesn’t resonate with the concept of the American Dream. Talking about citizenship by investment, it takes a lot to get your second passport for the USA, but the people who have moved tell me how miserable their lives have become. They cannot manage their lives over there due to the complex healthcare system, high living costs, and the country’s immigration policies. The key factors mentioned are why moving to the USA is overrated.

Expensive Healthcare

Healthcare, undoubtedly, is not affordable at all in the USA. Typically, people have health insurance, which means a small injury causes a massive debt. Yes, the healthcare would be of high standard, but the cost makes the US healthcare system the most expensive one in the world.

Education Expenses

The US is famous for its top-rated universities, but you won’t believe education costs a lot. Immigrants need to be aware that educational expenses alone will make you a broker no matter what financial background you belong to.

Cost of Living

No matter how much you earn, the cost of living is so high that you can’t meet your ends. Before considering a move, immigrants need to keep all these factors in mind to avoid any hassle in the near future. This is the reason why immigrants are unable to stabilize their finances.

Work Opportunity & Wage Differences

You can’t analyze the emerging situation in a country unless you go there. People are of the view that no country is better at providing excellent work opportunities. Better jobs attract immigrants worldwide, but people don’t understand that these high wages make you pay high fees to doctors, restaurants, and shopping malls.

For example, if you go to a restaurant, you are expected to pay a 20% tip for the total amount. If you go to a doctor, he would charge 300 USD to 600 USD for the 20-minute consultation. So, no doubt there are better work opportunities. Still, immigrants should compare these jobs to those they do outside the US to have a clear idea.

Even more than 1 in 3 Americans agree that high crime (41%), a high cost of living (36%), expensive homes (34%), and high taxes (33%) make a place overrated.

Conclusion

The thing to ponder is, why USA when there are several other countries where you can move and enjoy? Why USA, where there is no personal freedom, peace, safety, high cost of living, expensive healthcare, expensive education, a culture of giving high tips, and so much more? But if you look keenly, every country has some drawbacks that will hinder in your way. What matters the most is how an immigration firm caters to its clients’ needs while taking care of the values of the clients and providing them with all the necessary information to make their entire journey feasible.