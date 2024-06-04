Search

Gold rates in Pakistan today - Latest gold price on 4 June 2024

09:15 AM | 4 Jun, 2024
Gold Rates in Pakistan
Gold rates in Pakistan remain at Rs240,300 per tola in local markets and price of 10 grams stands at Rs206,019. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, bullion remains same while situation in international market is different, as yellow metal dropped by some notches and hovers around $2,347 per ounce.

Today Gold Rates 

Type Rate (PKR)
Per Tola Gold Rs 240,300
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 206,019
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,601

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.45 748.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.64 913.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.04 173.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 308.46 310.96
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

