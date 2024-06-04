Gold rates in Pakistan today - Latest gold price on 4 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)