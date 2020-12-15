Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 December 2020
Web Desk
08:35 AM | 15 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,050 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs94,300 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,441, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs100,833 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Karachi PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Islamabad PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Peshawar PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Quetta PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Sialkot PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Attock PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Gujranwala PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Jehlum PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Multan PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Bahawalpur PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Gujrat PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Nawabshah PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Chakwal PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Hyderabad PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Nowshehra PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Sargodha PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Faisalabad PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443
Mirpur PKR 110,050 PKR 1,443

