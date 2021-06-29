Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 June 2021
Web Desk
08:51 AM | 29 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 June 2021
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,100 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 82,590 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 96,340 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Karachi PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Islamabad PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Peshawar PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Quetta PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Sialkot PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Attock PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Gujranwala PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Jehlum PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Multan PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Bahawalpur PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Gujrat PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Nawabshah PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Chakwal PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Hyderabad PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Nowshehra PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Sargodha PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Faisalabad PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545
Mirpur PKR 105,100 PKR 1,545

