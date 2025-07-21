US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Exchange Rate Today in Pakistan – 21 July 2025

The latest currency exchange rates reveal subtle shifts in global currencies against the local benchmark. With economic uncertainties and ongoing market dynamics, the forex market continues to see fluctuations across both major and regional currencies.

US Dollar (USD) is being bought at 288.2 and sold at 288.5. UK Pound maintains its strong position, trading at 386.4 (buying) and 390.4 (selling).

Euro (EUR) follows closely, with a buying rate of 334.4 and a selling rate of 338.4. Among Gulf currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remains the highest-valued currency on the list, with a buying rate of 931.7 and a selling rate of 943.7.

Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) are trading at 76.75/77.4 and 78.5/79.4, respectively.

Financial analysts suggest that these rates are influenced by ongoing geopolitical developments, oil price fluctuations, and recent central bank policy decisions in key economies.