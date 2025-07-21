Balochistan Honour Killing: 11 arrested after horrific video sparks outrage

QUETTA – Major development in harrowing crime that sent shockwaves through Balochistan and beyond, as a young couple was brutally murdered in latest honour killing case.

The horrifying act was carried out just before Eidul al-Azha, but only surfaced after a disturbing video of the killing hit internet, sparking public fury and demands for immediate justice.

Amid condemnation and outrage, 11 suspects are behind bars, and authorities are promising a relentless crackdown.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed arrests in a post. “So far, 11 accused have been arrested. The operation is ongoing, and every person involved will be brought to justice. The state stands with the oppressed.”

He revealed that provincial government had taken suo motu notice the moment the viral footage emerged. A case has been registered under anti-terrorism laws, signaling that this is more than just a local tragedy — it’s a challenge to the rule of law. CM said those who think they can kill in the name of honour and get away with it are wrong. The law will hunt them down. This barbarism will not be tolerated.

The couple, reportedly in an arranged marriage, were gunned down in what officials describe as a cold-blooded ambush, carried out in the name of tribal honour. The killers, emboldened by twisted traditions, filmed the act, and that very footage is now serving as evidence against them.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that the case is being treated as an “emergency-level priority.” Intelligence and security agencies are on high alert, working to determine the exact location, motives, and identify any remaining accomplices.

The video triggered a wave of condemnation from activists, politicians, and citizens across the country. Human rights groups are calling for sweeping reforms and stronger protections for women and vulnerable couples.