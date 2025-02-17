Pakistan grants visas to All Indian journalists for Champions Trophy coverage

In a significant gesture ahead of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy, Pakistan has issued visas to all Indian journalists who applied for accreditation. Seven journalists from India had requested visas to cover the tournament, and according to sources, all of them have been granted approval, with none of the applications being rejected.

The Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan, is set to kick off on February 19, 2025. Eight teams, including Pakistan, India, Australia, and Afghanistan, will participate in the prestigious event. The first match of the tournament will be held between Pakistan and New Zealand, while one of the most eagerly awaited clashes will see Pakistan take on India in Dubai on February 23.