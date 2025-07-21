Nyla Raja breaks silence on rumoured affair with Imad Wasim

KARACHI – Social media influencer Nyla Raja has denied rumours of having any affair with national cricketer Imad Wasim.

She addressed speculation after a video clip showing her along with Wasim outside a glasses store in London went viral on social media amid rumours of differences between the cricketer and his wife Sania Ashfaq.

Denying the affair rumours, Raja wrote: I usually don’t respond to assumptions, but this has gone too far.

“First of all, I shared that story on my own Instagram, there’s no secrecy or game here. How on earth can a simple, harmless story lead to someone’s divorce?”

She clarified that the video in question was taken outside a glasses store, on same day and same time, saying :it was a completely normal moment. Whoever recorded it chose to zoom in on just one angle, completely ignoring the other people who were with me at that time.”

“I understand that being in the public eye brings a certain level of scrutiny, but at the end of the day, I’m also a woman. Please be mindful.”

He urged people to stop making baseless assumptions and dragging her into matters that have absolutely nothing to do with her.

Imad Wasim and his wife Sania Ashfaq are ye to issue an official statement addressing the rumors.