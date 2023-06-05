Mariyam Nafees and her husband showcase sizzling chemistry in latest pool pictures

Mariyam Nafees is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, known for her remarkable talent and strong presence. Not only is she a gifted actress, but she also stands out as a woman who fearlessly expresses her thoughts and opinions on matters close to her heart. Mariyam is a trailblazer in the industry, making intelligence and critical thinking fashionable and admired.

Beyond her successful acting career, Mariyam is also a devoted wife to her husband, Aman Ahmed. Their journey of love and togetherness, from the initial stages of their relationship to the grand wedding ceremony, has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Throughout their wedding festivities, Mariyam and Aman shared glimpses of their love and joy with their fans, leaving no doubt that they were deeply and madly in love with each other.

In a recent display of affection, Nafees took to her Instagram to share heartwarming pictures of her and her husband, capturing precious moments spent together on a picturesque beach. The couple's undeniable chemistry was palpable as they posed in the pool, creating a buzz among their followers and raising eyebrows.

"• Girl is obsessed with this man and the beach ????" captioned the Yaariyaan actress.

Here's how their fans reacted:

Mariyam made her debut in the drama industry with Diyar-e-Dil, and rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho, and other soap operas. Some of her noted work includes Ishq-e-Benaam, Yaqeen Ka Safar and Choti Choti Batain.