How many holidays will Pakistanis get on Eidul Adha?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Zil Hajj moon is likely to be sighted on June 19, means the Eidul Adha is expected to fall on 29th in Pakistan.

A final announcement about moon sighting will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which will meet on June 19.

Most parts of South Nation expected cloudy weather during the moon sighting for the last month of Islamic year, Met department reveals, adding Zill Hajj moon will be visible for more than an hour after sunset on June 19, with next month expected to be started on 20 June.

As people are inquiring about number of holidays on the eve of Eid, it is recalled that the cabinet division has already issued a notification detailing the public and optional holidays for this year.

As per the notification, there will be a total of three holidays on the account of Eidul Adha on June 29, 30, and July 1. However, the dates are subject to the expected sighting of the moon. The federal government will issue a separate notification for holidays after the moon sighting committee’s decision.