Saba Qamar to Haris Rauf: Lollywood stars exude extravaganza at recent event

The recent star-studded gathering of Pakistani entertainment industry is making noise on the internet. From sports icons to A-list stars to newcomers, the affair was nothing shy of elegance and extravaganza.

Held in Lahore, the grand launch of Paragon Salon saw a galore faces of the fraternity strutting around in their chic attires.

Presenting a dazzling spectacle for social media users, the array of starlets under one roof showed off the power and influence of the industry collectively.

The launch was graced by Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Haris Rauf, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, and many more in their element.

Pictures from the gathering have been making rounds on the internet.

The Kamli diva took the prize for best dressed in her chic beige suit complemented by bronzed makeup and a hairdo.

The gentlemen of the event were seen donning black suits, however, Imran Ashraf opted for a casual look making him stand out.

Revered fashion designer HSY, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, was also in attendance.

The Legend of Maula Jatt star, Hamza Ali Abbasi, looked ever so handsome in his black shalwar kameez and revealed his "excitement" to return to small screen.

The ladies of the night, Zara Noor Abbas and the ever so enchanting Hareem Farooq, proved to be the next fashion icons.

Singer Bilal Saeed was also in attendance and bewitched his friends by singing a song in his soulful voice, in a video captured by Faisal Kapadia.

Amar Khan's striped jumpsuit, to Zara Noor Abbas's bejeweled statement shoulders, to Rabia Butt's business-causal black attire, to Haris Rauf's printed shirt, the event revamped the fashion scene.