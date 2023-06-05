Saba Qamar to Haris Rauf: Lollywood stars exude extravaganza at recent event

The recent star-studded gathering of Pakistani entertainment industry is making noise on the internet. From sports icons to A-list stars to newcomers, the affair was nothing shy of elegance and extravaganza.
Held in Lahore, the grand launch of Paragon Salon saw a galore faces of the fraternity strutting around in their chic attires.
Presenting a dazzling spectacle for social media users, the array of starlets under one roof showed off the power and influence of the industry collectively.
The launch was graced by Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Haris Rauf, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, and many more in their element.
Pictures from the gathering have been making rounds on the internet.
The Kamli diva took the prize for best dressed in her chic beige suit complemented by bronzed makeup and a hairdo.
The gentlemen of the event were seen donning black suits, however, Imran Ashraf opted for a casual look making him stand out.
Revered fashion designer HSY, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, was also in attendance.
The Legend of Maula Jatt star, Hamza Ali Abbasi, looked ever so handsome in his black shalwar kameez and revealed his "excitement" to return to small screen.
The ladies of the night, Zara Noor Abbas and the ever so enchanting Hareem Farooq, proved to be the next fashion icons.
Singer Bilal Saeed was also in attendance and bewitched his friends by singing a song in his soulful voice, in a video captured by Faisal Kapadia.
Amar Khan's striped jumpsuit, to Zara Noor Abbas's bejeweled statement shoulders, to Rabia Butt's business-causal black attire, to Haris Rauf's printed shirt, the event revamped the fashion scene.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|305
|308
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927
|936
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,500
|PKR 2125
