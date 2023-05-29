Nadia Khan’s daughter Alizay celebrates 20th birthday in star-studded party

KARACHI – Pakistani TV actor, model and host Nadia Khan has made her name in entertainment industry and she lately throws extravagant birthday for her daughter Alizeh, who is all grown up now.

The Bandhan actor opted for a grand celebration to mark the special day of her daughter at Big Tree House. Several showbiz celebs were spotted on the birthday of Alizey Khan.

Those who appeared to celebrate the Alizey's birthday includes Imran Ashraf, Noman Habib, Sadia Imam, Javeria Saud. Adorable moments were captured as the birthday girl cut her cake while guests cheered.