British army chief arrives in Pakistan on five-day official visit

RAWALPINDI – British Army Chief of General Staff General Patrick Sanders arrived in Pakistan on five-day official visit on Monday.

The visit is taking place under the long-standing defense agreement between Pakistan and the UK, said media reports.

General Patrick Sanders will meet with Chief of Army Staff Pakistan (COAS) General Asim Munir and other officials to discuss defence ties.

General Sir Patrick Sanders will meet with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Army Chief visited the UK from Feb 5 to 9 where he attended the Wilton Park conference and interacted with the defence officials.

This was the maiden visit by the Gen Asim Munir to the UK after assuming change as COAS. He visited the UK at the invitation of the British government.

During his visit, he also called on Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Sir Patrick Sanders. “The military partnership between both our nations goes from strength to strength, with exciting opportunities for the future,” CGS had said during the meeting.