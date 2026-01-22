Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets to reach ICC U-19 World Cup Super Six stage

Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets to qualify for the Super Six stage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Pakistan’s Under-19 team chased down the 129-run target in 26.2 overs with the loss of just two wickets. Samir Minhas remained unbeaten on 74, while Ahmed Hussain scored an unbeaten 24. Usman Khan contributed 26 runs, and Ali Hassan Baloch added three.

Earlier, in the match played in Harare, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first. Batting first, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 128 runs in 35 overs.

For Zimbabwe, Nathaniel Hlabangana top-scored with 59 runs, while Brandon Senzire made 15. Kopakwashe Muradzi scored six, Leroy Chiwola five, and Simbarashe Modzingere added one run. Kian Blignaut and Dhruv Patel were dismissed without scoring.

From Pakistan’s side, Ali Raza took three wickets, while Muhammad Siyam, Abdul Subhan, and Momin Qamar claimed two wickets each. Ahmed Hussain picked up one wicket.

It is worth noting that Pakistan won two of their three group-stage matches, suffering defeat in one.