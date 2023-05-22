Inside Nadia Khan's star-studded birthday celebration

Nadia Khan, the iconic figure in the world of morning shows, embarked on her career at a tender age through PTV. As she ventured into the realm of acting, she soared to new heights, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of her fans.
Khan's journey has been nothing short of remarkable, encompassing a wide range of accomplishments, from hosting to acting, and now establishing her own successful YouTube channel.
Recently, her birthday became a delightful occasion, as her loving husband Faisal and her close friends from the industry orchestrated a special celebration in her honor. The industry's finest, including Sana Fakhar, Javeria Saud, Amar Khan, Wajhi Farooki, Eshal Fayyaz, and Amber Khan, were spotted joining the festivities to make her big day truly memorable.
With joyous spirits and hearts full of love, the attendees gathered to surprise Nadia Khan with a beautifully adorned cake.
On the work front, Khan was last seen in Pehchaan and Wehshi.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
