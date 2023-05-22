Search

Inside Nadia Khan's star-studded birthday celebration

Maheen Khawaja 11:21 PM | 22 May, 2023
Inside Nadia Khan's star-studded birthday celebration
Nadia Khan, the iconic figure in the world of morning shows, embarked on her career at a tender age through PTV. As she ventured into the realm of acting, she soared to new heights, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of her fans.

Khan's journey has been nothing short of remarkable, encompassing a wide range of accomplishments, from hosting to acting, and now establishing her own successful YouTube channel. 

Recently, her birthday became a delightful occasion, as her loving husband Faisal and her close friends from the industry orchestrated a special celebration in her honor. The industry's finest, including Sana Fakhar, Javeria Saud, Amar Khan, Wajhi Farooki, Eshal Fayyaz, and Amber Khan, were spotted joining the festivities to make her big day truly memorable.

With joyous spirits and hearts full of love, the attendees gathered to surprise Nadia Khan with a beautifully adorned cake. 

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Pehchaan and Wehshi.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.





