Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, claims mortuary staff

10:19 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, claims mortuary staff
The death of Bollywood's handsome hunk Sushant Singh Rajput came as a bigger shock than the pandemic back in 2020. A handsome young artist who was only 34 years old and propelled into stardom with his acting prowess was found dead in his home in Bandra on June 14, 2020, out of the blue. During the initial investigations, it was ruled out that the Kedarnath actor committed suicide but a recent interview of a staff member at the time of Rajput's autopsy suggested otherwise.  

In an interview with Indian television channel TV9 Marathi, mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah suggested that the entire process of post-mortem “should have been videographed” because of the suspicious assault injuries at two to three places on Rajput's body suggesting that his “hands and legs had been broken.”

Roopkumar added, “After Sushant's death, five bodies were brought in for post-mortem. We were informed that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant's body, I told the senior members that the case reeks of murder rather than suicide that's why we should work in the same way. But I was told to do my work as they did theirs. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I obviously did.”

He added, “That entire post-mortem should have been videographed but the senior member wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That's how we did the post-mortem at night."

Shah claimed that there were injury marks on two to three places on the Dil Bechara actor's neck.

“It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating. There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen but whether or not it did, the seniors were asked to work on the photographs only" Shah recalled. 

In response to the claims made by the mortuary worker, Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh told Times of India, "I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was a conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

Following the actor's demise back in June 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) warranted an investigation, however, no closure report has been filed by the agency so far.

Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara, loosely based on The Fault In Our Stars, was released posthumously in July. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's death confirmed as ‘suicide’ on first anniversary

