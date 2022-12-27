Nabeel Qureshi's soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno' wins the internet

Lollywood's accomplished director, writer, and occasional singer Nabeel Qureshi is a triple threat when it comes to talent. The 36-year-old artist has been taking the Pakistani cinema industry by storm with his cinematic masterpieces, however, the Na Maloom Afraad director has been the center of attention for another heartwarming reason.

Qureshi recently uploaded a cover of the melodious song, Kahani Suno, originally sung by emerging artist Kaifi Khalil. Qureshi isn't the first Lollywood celebrity to have covered the song as Aima Baig also released the song sung in her own voice. However, Qureshi's rendition amassed appreciation from netizens who were absolutely stunned.

Taking to Instagram, the Khel Khel Mein director wrote, "I heard this song 3/4 months back, since then it kept me hook, beautiful song by @kaifikhalilmusic one of the best romantic songs came out from pakistan after a while, here is me trying to cover it!"

Social media users have lauded Qureshi for his soulful rendition, oozing love for the director in the comments section.

Basking in the success of Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Qureshi will next be directing Fatman.