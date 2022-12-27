Dubai Airport shares tips to beat holiday rush ahead of busiest day

DUBAI - The Dubai International Airport is gearing up for the busiest day ahead as holidays approach, with travelers rushing to the emirate in droves.

The operator has urged passengers to plan their trips and follow simple travel tips to ensure seamless travel experience as under:

Families travelling with children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

The roads to the airport could get busy during peak times. It’s best to plan some extra time to get to and through the airport.

If you are flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure.

Use online and self-service options wherever available to get off to a smooth start to your journey.

Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirate’s early and self-service check-in facilities.

Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save a lot of time at the airport.

Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, will be operational round the clock from December 31, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

Say your goodbyes at home as typically only passengers are allowed inside the terminals during peak periods.

Friends and families are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort as access to the arrival forecourt in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 are limited to public transport and other authorised vehicles.

The advisory has been issued due to the fact that over the next eight days starting Tuesday, nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB, with average daily traffic reaching as many as 245,000 passengers.

The new year would dawn with January 2 being the busiest day with traffic exceeding 257,000 passengers.

“Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for arriving and departing passengers,” a statement by the airport said.

The ongoing month has been very busy for the facility due to multiple factors including the seasonal traffic of visitors besides the recently concluded World Cup football event in Doha. On top of this, the Christmas as well as the celebrations for the New Year's Eve have also attracted globetrotters from across continents.

