BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2025 – Class 10 Results here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala is set to announce results for Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examinations 2025 as students across the Gujranwala division who appeared in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams are excited and anxious.

Check BISE Gujranwala Matric Result 2025

Students can access their results by visiting official BISE Gujranwala website at www.bisegrw.edu.pk. To check results online, candidates simply need to enter their roll numbers in the provided field.

BISE Gujranwala SMS CODE for result

Students can send their roll number to 800299 and receive their result via SMS within seconds.

Matric Gazette 2025 Gujranwala Board

The official gazette will be available for download here shortly. Students, schools, and educational institutions are advised to stay tuned to the board’s announcements for further updates.

Students are encouraged to keep their roll numbers ready and ensure a stable internet connection when checking results online.