BISE Faisalabad Matric Result 2025 (Check Class 10 Results Here)

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad officially released results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II, as students are waiting Matric Annual Examination 2025.

Students who appeared in the Class 10 exams can now view their results through the board’s official website: www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

Check BISE Faisalabad Matric Result

Students can check their results on the official website by entering their roll numbers.

BISE Faisalabad SMS CODE

Send roll number to 800240, and you will receive your marks via SMS within seconds.

BISE Faisalabad Matric Gazette 2025

The complete gazette will be available for download soon, stay updated for more.

BISE Faisalabad is among several educational boards across Punjab that announced the SSC Part II results today. Other boards include Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, and Sargodha.

Punjab Boards Matric Results 2025