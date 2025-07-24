BISE Rawalpindi Matric Results 2025 – Class 10 Full Results here

RAWALPINDI – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is set to declare results of Matric (Class 10) Annual Examinations 2025 as thousands of students who appeared in the SSC Part II exams can now check their results online and via SMS.

The results were made live today at 10:00 AM through the official board website, after schedule shared earlier by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen.

Check BISE Rawalpindi Matric Result 2025

Students can access their results by visiting the official Rawalpindi board website. After entering their roll number, students will be able to view their detailed marksheets.

Rawalpindi Board Results by SMS

To get your result, type your roll number in a text message and send it to 800296. You will receive your result instantly via text.

BISE Rawalpindi Matric Gazette 2025

The board has uploaded the complete Result Gazette for Class 10, which includes school-wise performance and overall statistics. It can be downloaded from the board’s official website.

Punjab Boards 2025

With results now available, celebrations are underway among students, teachers, and parents. BISE Rawalpindi board is expected to release the list of top position holders later today, who will be honored in official ceremonies.