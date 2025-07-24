BISE Sahiwal Matric Class Results 2025 – Class 10 Online Result Gazette

SAHIWAL – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal officially unveiled much-awaited 10th Class Result 2025 as students are rushing online and on their phones to find out how they performed in the crucial Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams.

BISE Sahiwal Check Result

Candidates can now access their results HERE.

Sahiwal Board Matric Result 2025

Send your roll number and send it to 800292.

Sahiwal Matric Gazette 2025

The complete result gazette of Sahiwal Matric Board will be available for download here. Stay updated.

Punjab Boards Results

All Punjab boards have published their Matric results today, including: