WATCH - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travel in economy class

Bollywood's favourite couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have stolen their fans' hearts once again. Despite their grandeur, stardom, and wealth, the duo is as humble as a dove. Spotted on a flight sitting next to each other, the couple gained attention for an unusual reason.
While the Kaushals weren't making headlines for traveling lowkey, it was them traveling through economy class that shocked their fans who assumed that the A-list celebrity couple almost always jets through first class.
Matching their lowkey vibe, Kaushal and Kaif were dressed in hoodies and track pants while they covered their faces with masks. The viral video showed the Tiger Zinda Hai actress using her phone while the Sardar Udham star looked outside the airplane window.
The couple is reportedly in Europe to spend Christmas Holidays with Kaif's family.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)
Social media users were quite disgruntled with the couple's privacy being invaded and tabloids perpetuating that traveling through economy class is a stigma.
Pakistani VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf chimed in on the situation and commented, "We also forget that just like they’re humans like ‘us’ they deserve privacy some times. Being an artist doesn’t mean you also like the limelight 24/7 just so everyone knows."
On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.
On the other hand, Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Kaushal will portray the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also star in Anand Tiwari's untitled film co-starring Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.15
|Euro
|EUR
|260
|262.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296
|299
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.2
|69.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.2
|65.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152.5
|153.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|599.97
|604.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|165.95
|167.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.29
|2.34
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.