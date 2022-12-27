WATCH - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travel in economy class

Bollywood's favourite couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have stolen their fans' hearts once again. Despite their grandeur, stardom, and wealth, the duo is as humble as a dove. Spotted on a flight sitting next to each other, the couple gained attention for an unusual reason.

While the Kaushals weren't making headlines for traveling lowkey, it was them traveling through economy class that shocked their fans who assumed that the A-list celebrity couple almost always jets through first class.

Matching their lowkey vibe, Kaushal and Kaif were dressed in hoodies and track pants while they covered their faces with masks. The viral video showed the Tiger Zinda Hai actress using her phone while the Sardar Udham star looked outside the airplane window.

The couple is reportedly in Europe to spend Christmas Holidays with Kaif's family.

Social media users were quite disgruntled with the couple's privacy being invaded and tabloids perpetuating that traveling through economy class is a stigma.

Pakistani VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf chimed in on the situation and commented, "We also forget that just like they’re humans like ‘us’ they deserve privacy some times. Being an artist doesn’t mean you also like the limelight 24/7 just so everyone knows."

On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Kaushal will portray the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also star in Anand Tiwari's untitled film co-starring Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk.