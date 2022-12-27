Search

Lifestyle

WATCH - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travel in economy class

Web Desk 10:57 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
WATCH - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travel in economy class
Source: Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Bollywood's favourite couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have stolen their fans' hearts once again. Despite their grandeur, stardom, and wealth, the duo is as humble as a dove. Spotted on a flight sitting next to each other, the couple gained attention for an unusual reason.   

While the Kaushals weren't making headlines for traveling lowkey, it was them traveling through economy class that shocked their fans who assumed that the A-list celebrity couple almost always jets through first class.  

Matching their lowkey vibe, Kaushal and Kaif were dressed in hoodies and track pants while they covered their faces with masks. The viral video showed the Tiger Zinda Hai actress using her phone while the Sardar Udham star looked outside the airplane window.

The couple is reportedly in Europe to spend Christmas Holidays with Kaif's family. 

Social media users were quite disgruntled with the couple's privacy being invaded and tabloids perpetuating that traveling through economy class is a stigma.  

Pakistani VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf chimed in on the situation and commented, "We also forget that just like they’re humans like ‘us’ they deserve privacy some times. Being an artist doesn’t mean you also like the limelight 24/7 just so everyone knows."

On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Kaushal will portray the legendary Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also star in Anand Tiwari's untitled film co-starring Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. 

Katrina Kaif visits doctor before wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Lifestyle

Nadia Hussain and Pari Hashmi leave fans rolling with laughter with new video

05:19 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Watch – Sajjad Ali reminisces 'Ab Ke Hum Bichare' after listening to a new film song

03:20 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Tuba Anwar feels 'sick' and frightened' after her personal number gets leaked

08:40 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Sonya Hussyn celebrates Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

09:08 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Sarwat Gilani gets candid about 'Joyland' and her choice of work

07:34 PM | 26 Dec, 2022

Ayesha Omar reveals she is now ready for marriage and motherhood

06:13 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Karachi intermediate student answers question on Newton's Rings with ...

11:54 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 27, 2022

07:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.9 235.15
Euro EUR 260 262.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296 299
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.2 69.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.2 65.8
Australian Dollar AUD 152.5 153.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 599.97 604.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 165.95 167.3
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.29 2.34
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Karachi PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Islamabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Peshawar PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Quetta PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sialkot PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Attock PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujranwala PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Jehlum PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Multan PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Bahawalpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Gujrat PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nawabshah PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Chakwal PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Hyderabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Nowshehra PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Sargodha PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Faisalabad PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050
Mirpur PKR 178,850 PKR 2,050

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: