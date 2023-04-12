Search

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's new Qawwali wins hearts

'Tu Meri Jan', a tribute to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is written, produced and directed by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin

Maheen Khawaja 02:43 PM | 12 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a highly talented and renowned Pakistani classical singer who has achieved global recognition for his exceptional musical abilities. His incredible melodies and unforgettable hit songs and ghazals have earned him a massive fan following around the world. With an extensive repertoire of countless melodies, Rahat Fateh is a prolific artist who has lent his voice to numerous movies and dramas.

In addition to his work in films and television, Khan is also a sought-after performer at high-end events and has earned a reputation as one of the most versatile and accomplished singers in the industry.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the talented singer recently recited an exquisitely beautiful Qawwali, produced and directed by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin, who is also the writer and composer. The performance, which was delivered from the heart, showcases his incredible range and powerful vocals.

The video was specially released during Ramadan and was artistically shot in the breathtaking haveli of Mian Yousuf Salahuddin, which was specially designed to provide a beautiful and fitting backdrop to the performance. The result is a stunning and moving piece of music that showcases his incredible talent and artistry.

The Qawwali performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has received widespread acclaim from viewers, who have been effusive in their praise of the singer's powerful and energetic delivery.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

