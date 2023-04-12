First solar eclipse of 2023 takes place on April 20 

KARACHI – The first solar eclipse of the year will be taking place next week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Thursday

The PMD’s Climate Data Processing Centre said it will be the total eclipse of sun that will occur on April 20 and it will not be visible in Pakistan.

“The path of totality passes over North West Cape, a remote peninsula of Western Australia. Partially it will be visible in South/East Asia, Australia, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica,” it said.

The partial eclipse will begin at 06:34 PST and ends at 11:59 PST with greatest eclipse occurring at 09:17 PST.

There will be four Eclipses, two Lunar (Moon) and two Solar (Sun) during the year 2023.