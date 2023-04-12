Nepra approves another hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase in per unit price of electricity.

It has hiked the power tariff by 46 paisas per unit in the wake of the fuel cost adjustment for second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The regulatory body has sent its decision to the federal government for approval.

The increase will put an additional burden of more than Rs15 billion on the consumers already facing skyrocketing inflation and shrunk purchasing power.

However, the additional charges will not be applied to K-Electric.