Nepra approves imposition of Rs3.23 per unit permanent surcharge on electricity bills

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved imposition of Rs3.23 per unit as permanent surcharge on electricity bills.

Reports said the regulatory body has announced the decision on a petition filed by the federal government. The move will put an additional burden of Rs335 billion on the electricity consumers.

The surcharge in the electricity price will be applicable to the domestic, industrial, commercial and agricultural consumers from the next financial year. It will also be applicable to the K-Electric customers.

The Nepra has also imposed a surcharge of Rs3.82 per unit on the electricity bill till June this year.

A day earlier, the authority hiked the electricity price by 50 paisas per unit while deciding a petition filed by the KE seeking adjustment for the month of February.

During the hearing, Nepra officials said that KE generated electricity at Rs48.55 per unit from its own resources, while the price of electricity received from the federal government was Rs 9.05 per unit in February.