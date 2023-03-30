Electricity prices go up for Karachi Electric consumers

KARACHI – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved an increase in the power tariff for consumers of the Karachi Electric (KE) in wake of the fuel adjustment.

The authority hiked the electricity price by 50 paisas per unit while deciding a petition filed by the KE seeking adjustment for the month of February.

During the hearing, Nepra officials said that KE generated electricity at Rs48.55 per unit from its own resources, while the price of electricity received from the federal government was Rs 9.05 per unit in February.

Meanwhile, the power tariff has been reduced by six paisas for rest of the country in wake of the fuel adjustment for February.

The Nepra chief said that power plants producing electricity at higher cost had to be put in operation due to lack of transmission line from Thar coal.