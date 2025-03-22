Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Chicken prices soar massively as shopkeepers flout DC Lahore rate list

LAHORE – Chicken meat prices has surged massively as shopkeepers are openly flouting the official rate list issued by the deputy commissioner office in Lahore.

The DC Rate List shows the retail price of per kilogramme chicken meat at Rs595 but the authorities are unable to enforce it, leaving the masses helpless in holy month of Ramazan and ahead of Eidul Fitr.

The meat is being sold for Rs700 to Rs780 per kg in the provincial capital city of Punjab while the DC office has taken no action against them.

A shopkeeper Ibrar told they cannot sell the chicken meat at the rate fixed by the district government as the supply rates are much higher.

He said the authorities should take an action to bring down the supply rates to retailers. Explaining reasons behind skyrocketing prices, he said the farmers are reluctant to drop the rates due to higher feed cost.

Ibrar added that the rising chicken meat prices had also affected their sales as consumption has decreased.

Chicken meat serves as a staple protein source in many households as it’s per capital consumption reached above seven kilogramme in Pakistan. This growth underscores the rising popularity of chicken meat nationwide.

During the holy month of Ramazan, there is a significant increase in demand for chicken meat in Lahore.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, EURO, SAR, AED to PKR– 22 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.1
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search