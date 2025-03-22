Chicken prices soar massively as shopkeepers flout DC Lahore rate list

LAHORE – Chicken meat prices has surged massively as shopkeepers are openly flouting the official rate list issued by the deputy commissioner office in Lahore.

The DC Rate List shows the retail price of per kilogramme chicken meat at Rs595 but the authorities are unable to enforce it, leaving the masses helpless in holy month of Ramazan and ahead of Eidul Fitr.

The meat is being sold for Rs700 to Rs780 per kg in the provincial capital city of Punjab while the DC office has taken no action against them.

A shopkeeper Ibrar told they cannot sell the chicken meat at the rate fixed by the district government as the supply rates are much higher.

He said the authorities should take an action to bring down the supply rates to retailers. Explaining reasons behind skyrocketing prices, he said the farmers are reluctant to drop the rates due to higher feed cost.

Ibrar added that the rising chicken meat prices had also affected their sales as consumption has decreased.

Chicken meat serves as a staple protein source in many households as it’s per capital consumption reached above seven kilogramme in Pakistan. This growth underscores the rising popularity of chicken meat nationwide.

During the holy month of Ramazan, there is a significant increase in demand for chicken meat in Lahore.