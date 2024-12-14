‘Good News for Pakistanis’ as Diesel price likely to come down from Dec 16

KARACHI – Diesel prices are expected to come down by Rs4 per liter from December 16, in relief to Pakistanis.

Sources informed with the development told media that price of high-speed diesel in Pakistan will be cut by around Rs4 per litre, amid changes in global oil market.

On the other hand, Pakistanis will bear brunt on slight increase in petrol prices as prices are expected to be increased, with government scheduled to announce new rates from December 15. The increase will push cost of petrol to Rs252.91 per litre, which will affect mainly bikes and passenger vehicles.

Meanwhile, price of kerosene oil is expected to be cut by Rs3.97 to Rs161.01 per litre. Light diesel oil, used predominantly in industries, is also projected to see a price drop of Rs3.55, reaching Rs148.18 per litre.

These adjustments come as global petrol premiums decreased to $8.84 per barrel, compared to $9.80 in the previous review period.

Diesel is key for transport and agriculture sectors in South Asian nation and expected cut would lower transportation and farming costs, potentially leading to lower prices for basic commodities, and will help ease inflationary pressures and benefiting consumers by reducing the cost of living.