Public Holiday announced in Sindh on Wednesday

KARACHI – The provincial administration of Pakistan’s southeastern region announced public holiday for all government offices on December 25 to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A notification shared by Chief Secretary Sindh confirmed holiday as the government granted holiday on December 25 to all government employees in observance of Quaid Day and Christmas.

Pakistani nation is set to witness Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary with great enthusiasm and respect as the day starts with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, followed by a solemn changing of the guard ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum in port city.

Several social, political, and non-governmental organizations, as well as forums, have also arranged special programs to mark the occasion.