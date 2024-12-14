Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui narrates US prison ordeal in meeting with Pakistani delegation

WASHINGTON – Pakistani neuroscientist Dr. Aafia Siddiqui shared her ordeal of discrimination, torture and abuse in the US prisons, during meeting with Pakistani delegation.

The delegation members had three-hour meeting at the high-security Carswell prison in Fort Worth, Texas, where Aafia is serving an 86-year sentence for attempting to murder US personnel.

The delegation included Senators Bushra Anjum and Talha Mahmood, alongside psychiatrist Dr. Iqbal Afridi. During the meeting, Dr. Aafia shared the hardships she has faced during her imprisonment, but also expressed hope for justice and trust in God’s mercy.

Pak delegation also met with US Congress and State Department officials, advocating for her release. Some members of Congress expressed support for the cause, while others opposed it. The members shared expressed hope that the US government would make a decision on Dr. Aafia’s release before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Dr. Aafia has also filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. government and prison officials, accusing them of torture, sexual abuse, and religious discrimination. The 61-page lawsuit details the alleged mistreatment she has faced, including repeated assaults, physical abuse, and retaliation for reporting the abuse. The complaint also highlights violations of her religious rights and inadequate medical treatment.

The Pakistani delegation’s visit is part of ongoing efforts to secure Dr. Aafia’s release and draw attention to the humanitarian aspects of her case.

