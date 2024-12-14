BNP leader Abdul Ghafoor Baloch gunned down in Punjgaur ambush

QUETTA — A tegic killing of local leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) Abdul Ghafoor Baloch, sent shockwaves across the country’s Southwestern region, Balochistan, that remains under violence.

The firing incident occured near Punjgauru, where unidentified assailants also hurled grenade at the CTD officials, injuring cops and civilians.

The militants also targeted under-constructlion building in Harnai. They managed to escape the site but casualties wre reported.

Recent violence in Balochistan saw dozens of deaths, primarily from attacks claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which targeted Punjabi migrant workers and security forces.

The worst incident involved the execution of workers in Musakhel district. Analysts view this escalation as a strategic shift for the BLA, which is extending its reach beyond Balochistan to send a message against outsiders engaging in the region.