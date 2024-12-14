Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

South Korea In Political Upheaval As President Yeol Impeached Over Failed Martial Law Bid

SEOUL — South Korean nation saw massive protests as President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing impeachment over botched Martial law attempt.

Yeol presidency was marked by personal scandals, opposition, and internal party rifts, has left him increasingly isolated in recent years.

Yeol has been impeached by parliament after a controversial attempt to impose martial law, which heightened political tensions.

The impeachment motion got support from some members of Yoon’s own People Power Party, allowing it to meet the two-thirds majority requirement with 204 votes in favor.

PM Duck-soo will take on the role of acting president while the Constitutional Court assesses Yoon’s potential removal over the next six months.

After narrowly winning last polls, Yoon’s political troubles worsened in a failed martial law attempt in December.

His defense, claiming patriotic motives, did little to garner support, raising concerns about his judgment. His presidency has also been overshadowed by scandals.

Yoon gained national fame for investigating President Park Geun-hye’s corruption. His political success was propelled by his leadership in corruption probes and his appeal to conservatives frustrated with the previous administration.

He also faced criticism for decisions like moving the presidential office based on feng shui beliefs and mishandling the 2022 Halloween disaster response.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

