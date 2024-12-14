Balochistan announces winter holidays for schools

QUETTA – The Education Department of Balochistan has issued a notification regarding the winter vacations, with extended holidays for colder areas and shorter holidays for warmer areas.

The notification says the extended holidays for colder areas will be observed from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

It states that the shorter holidays for warmer areas will be from January 1, 2025, to January 10, 2025.

Winter vacations in educational institutions in the colder areas of Balochistan will begin on Monday, and schools will reopen on March 1, after a break of two and a half months.

The Education Department of Balochistan has also announced the results for public and private schools. The winter vacations at Balochistan University have started from December 14.

Earlier, the Sindh government has officially announced winter holidays for all educational institutions, including both government and private schools and colleges, across the province.

The holidays will commence on December 22, 2024, and continue until December 31, 2024. Educational institutions will reopen on January 1, 2025, as per the notification approved by the Sindh Education Department’s steering committee.

The decision to declare the 10-day winter break comes in response to prevailing harsh weather conditions. A formal notification regarding the holidays is expected to be issued next week, providing official confirmation to all stakeholders.