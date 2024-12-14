Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Balochistan announces winter holidays for schools

QUETTA – The Education Department of Balochistan has issued a notification regarding the winter vacations, with extended holidays for colder areas and shorter holidays for warmer areas.

The notification says the extended holidays for colder areas will be observed from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

It states that the shorter holidays for warmer areas will be from January 1, 2025, to January 10, 2025.

Winter vacations in educational institutions in the colder areas of Balochistan will begin on Monday, and schools will reopen on March 1, after a break of two and a half months.

The Education Department of Balochistan has also announced the results for public and private schools. The winter vacations at Balochistan University have started from December 14.

Earlier, the Sindh government has officially announced winter holidays for all educational institutions, including both government and private schools and colleges, across the province.

The holidays will commence on December 22, 2024, and continue until December 31, 2024. Educational institutions will reopen on January 1, 2025, as per the notification approved by the Sindh Education Department’s steering committee.

The decision to declare the 10-day winter break comes in response to prevailing harsh weather conditions. A formal notification regarding the holidays is expected to be issued next week, providing official confirmation to all stakeholders.

Islamabad Schools likely to get Winter Holidays from December 21

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 14 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search