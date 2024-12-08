Islamabad Schools likely to get Winter Holidays from December 21

ISLAMABAD – Schools in Pakistani capital Islamabad are likely to get winter holidays from December 21, with students eagerly waiting for official announcement.

Amid major drop in temperatures, parents and students are waiting for Federal Directorate of Education’s (FDE) announcement regarding the winter holiday schedule for 2024.

Islamabad School Winter Holidays

Federal Directorate of Education will declare winter break for schools and colleges as these holidays are typically announced a week before the holidays.

This year, winter break is expected to be from December 21 to December 29, with classes expected to resume on December 30.

There is also possibility that Winter Holidays could extend through December 31, with schools reopening on January 1, 2025. However, as of now, the FDE has not made an official decision.

In 2023, Federal directorate declared winter holidays from December 25 to December 31, leaving many hopeful for a similar schedule this year.