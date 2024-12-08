Re-conducted MDCAT held across Sindh

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) was re-conducted across Sindh, including major cities such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, and Sukkur. The examination was organized under the supervision of Sukkur IBA to ensure a transparent and fair process for aspiring medical students.

Around 38,609 candidates from across the province appeared for the test. The exam consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions and had a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. In Karachi, two centers were set up at NED University and the University of Karachi to accommodate the large number of participants.

The decision to hold the MDCAT again was made following orders from the Sindh High Court. Allegations of paper leaks during the initial test raised concerns about its fairness, prompting authorities to take corrective measures.

To maintain the integrity of the examination, Section 144 was imposed around all test centers, prohibiting unauthorized activities. Strict security measures were also in place to prevent cheating and ensure a smooth process.

This re-conducted MDCAT reflects the authorities’ commitment to upholding transparency and fairness in the admissions process, reinforcing trust in the education system for medical and dental institutions.