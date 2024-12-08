Fia Arrests Female Beggars Posing As Umrah Pilgrims At Karachi Airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took decisive action on Sunday, apprehending three women at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for posing as Umrah pilgrims in an apparent attempt to carry out illegal activities in Saudi Arabia.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the women raised suspicion during routine immigration checks when they failed to produce essential travel documents, including return tickets and confirmed hotel bookings, typically required for Umrah travelers.

The investigation revealed that the same individuals had been previously intercepted at Lahore airport under similar circumstances but had managed to evade detention. The FIA has since handed over the suspects to its Anti-Smuggling Circle for further inquiry into their motives and connections.

This arrest is part of a broader crackdown against human trafficking and exploitation networks. The FIA has intensified efforts to address illegal migration schemes and has carried out similar operations in other cities. Just days prior, the agency’s anti-human trafficking cell detained four individuals in Lahore, including two women and two men, on related charges.

The crackdown highlights the FIA’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding citizens and curbing unlawful activities that exploit vulnerable individuals. These efforts also aim to preserve the sanctity of religious travel, ensuring that such acts do not undermine genuine pilgrims’ rights and safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have pledged to continue rooting out such schemes to maintain order and uphold international travel standards.