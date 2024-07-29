Pakistan in action as top judge Qazi Faez Isa receives death threats

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – Police have registered a case against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader for issuing death threats to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

The case was registered against TLP Deputy Amir Pir Zaheerul Hasan Shah at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station.

He has been booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for inciting religious hatred, causing public disorder, intimidating the judiciary, threatening the judiciary, and interfering in official affairs

The FIR states that the TLP leader during a protest outside Lahore Press Club provoked people against judiciary and announced a reward of Rs10 million for anyone who kills chief justice of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced taking stern action against people involved in threating the top judge of the country.

Addressing a press conference, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the law will take its course against the elements behind the provocative and baseless propaganda campaign against CJP Isa.

He regretted that an attempt is being made to create chaos and spark bloodshed in the name of religion for vested political interests.

He said believing in the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is part of our faith. He said the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the matter.

Khawaja Asif pointed out that Qazi Faez Isa is being targeted for several years under various pretexts. He said some elements wanted to silent a principled and upright voice within the judiciary.