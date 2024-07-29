Pakistan Army successfully rescues six foreign climbers from K2

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has successfully rescued six foreign mountaineers from K2, which also known as “Savage Mountain”.

The army airlifted the climbers, who hail from the US, Chile, Macedonia, and Nepal, after they contacted for assistance when they experienced high-altitude sickness at their base camp during the expedition.

The mountaineers thanked Pakistan Army for their timely rescue.

In a video message, the climber from Macedonia said that they were stuck for nearly three hours below camp 3 at the second highest peak in the world.

“We were at a high risk of frostbites, my fingers were very cold,” he said. “I felt some preliminary symptoms of acute mountain sickness and that’s why I am very grateful to the Pakistan military for rescuing me,” international media quoted the mountaineer as having said.

Last week, a rescue operation was also carried out by the Pakistan Army via helicopter for foreign mountaineers, assisting climbers from the Netherlands, Singapore, and Ecuador.

According to the Pakistan Army, the climbers were rescued due to health issues encountered during their expedition. The mountaineers expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army for the timely rescue that saved their lives.

The climbers thanked the Pakistan Army, stating that they fell ill while attempting to summit K2 due to adverse weather conditions.