Maria Conceicao becomes 1st Portuguese woman to scale K2

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
Maria Conceicao
Source: Instagram

Maria Conceicao became the first Portuguese woman to scale the 8,611-meter K2 peak in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region, a local tour company confirmed on Sunday.

GB, a sparsely populated region, is home to some of the highest peaks in the world and is a major tourist destination. Hundreds of tourists visit the region each year for expeditions on various peaks, paragliding, and other activities.

K2, also known as the “Savage Mountain,” is Pakistan’s highest peak and the world’s second-highest mountain. Several climbers have died in the past attempting to summit this towering mountain.

Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, sponsored the 47-year-old Conceicao for the nine-member expedition as part of its global Climb2Change initiative.

“Huge congratulations to the entire 8K K2 Expedition team on successfully summiting the mighty K2, the world’s second-highest peak,” Summit Karakorum, a Pakistani tour company, said in a Facebook post, mentioning Conceicao among the successful summiteers. “Your determination, skill, and teamwork have paid off in achieving this monumental feat.

Reaching the summit of K2 is a testament to your unwavering commitment and passion for mountaineering. Savor this incredible accomplishment and know that your name will be etched in the history of mountaineering excellence! Well done!”

Speaking to Arab News, Conceicao’s husband Saul Keen said he was “extremely proud” of her feat. “She is highly driven; she always finds a way to get things done,” Keen told Arab News. “Today, Maria continues to take on challenges because she loves to inspire others.”

Conceicao is also one of the brand ambassadors of Mashreq, which announced this month the start of a mountain clean-up mission in Pakistan as part of its global Climb2Change initiative. It involves cleaning up two prominent peaks, K2 and Broad Peak (K3), and the base camps at Goro2 and Concordia.

“Maria and I are both brand ambassadors for Mashreq. She is an amazing woman. Today she became the first Portuguese woman to summit K2,” Naila Kiani, a prominent Pakistani woman climber, told Arab News over the phone. “As the first Portuguese woman, Naila also climbed Mount Everest in 2013. She also has 10 Guinness World Records for marathons, ultra-marathons, and long-distance triathlons. In addition to sports, she is a great humanitarian.”

According to the GB tourism department, hundreds of foreign climbers and trekkers have been issued permits to climb Pakistani mountains this year. “This week, more than 135 climbers, including 21 Pakistanis and 41 Nepali climbers, are trying their luck on K2,” Sajid Hussain, a deputy director at the GB tourism department, told Arab News.

Pakistan is home to five of the world’s tallest mountains that loom above 8,000 meters, including K2 and Nanga Parbat, which are known for their treacherous climbs.

According to official figures, over 8,900 foreigners visited the remote Gilgit-Baltistan region in 2023, where the summer climbing season runs from early June till late August.

Climb2Change initiative

Through its Climb2Change initiative, Mashreq aims to clean up 14 of the world’s mightiest mountains, reaching seven peaks and the base camps of the remaining seven mountains.

The expedition in Pakistan, spanning from June till August, involves renowned climbers Conceicao and Kiani, the first Pakistani woman and the third Pakistani overall to climb 11 of the world’s 14 highest peaks above 8,000 meters.

“With the support of CKNP (Central Karakorum National Park), our team has picked up 1,400 to 1,500 kilograms of waste from camp-I and camp-II of K2,” Kiani, who is leading the initiative in Pakistan, told Arab News. “Our team is also heading toward camp III and will also retrieve the body of Hassan Shigri, who died last year on K2.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

