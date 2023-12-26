Lahore weather update: Check latest forecast for Punjab capital

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted dry and cold weather for parts of Punjab in the next twelve hours.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the latest conditions, Punjab plain regions and provincial capital Lahore will witness cloudy weather.

Lahore Temperature Today

In Lahore, it was hazy sunshine at noon and temperature was recorded at 17°C. Humidity remains over 50pc while the Max UV Index was low.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at over 250 which is dangerous.

Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Punjab Fog Update

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country., while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog may also occur in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night.