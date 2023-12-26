Lahore weather update: Check latest forecast for Punjab capital

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted dry and cold weather for parts of Punjab in the next twelve hours.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Under the latest conditions, Punjab plain regions and provincial capital Lahore will witness cloudy weather.
In Lahore, it was hazy sunshine at noon and temperature was recorded at 17°C. Humidity remains over 50pc while the Max UV Index was low.
Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded at over 250 which is dangerous.
Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.
Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding.
Weather in other parts of Pakistan
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country., while very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts.
Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog may also occur in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.
Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.
Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
