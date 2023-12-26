Is Punjab govt extending schools' winter vacations amid smog and cold wave?

LAHORE – Punjab interim government announced the extended winter vacations in schools amid the smog issue but the situation remains grim as the provincial capital Lahore and several other cities are facing alarming air pollution.

Winter holidays are about to end after five days, and now unverified reports on social media claim about the delay in schools' winter vacations amid chilly weather and air pollution.

The rumours rife about the extension of holidays, the government however has not shared any official notification about the extension of winter break.

Parents are advised to follow the information shared by the School Education Department and as per the existing information, schools are slated to open from the start of January 2024.

The government is taking steps to curb smog including first-ever experiment of artificial rain but still Lahore remains one of the key polluted cities in the world.