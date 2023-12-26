Is Punjab govt extending schools' winter vacations amid smog and cold wave?

LAHORE – Punjab interim government announced the extended winter vacations in schools amid the smog issue but the situation remains grim as the provincial capital Lahore and several other cities are facing alarming air pollution.
Winter holidays are about to end after five days, and now unverified reports on social media claim about the delay in schools' winter vacations amid chilly weather and air pollution.
The rumours rife about the extension of holidays, the government however has not shared any official notification about the extension of winter break.
Parents are advised to follow the information shared by the School Education Department and as per the existing information, schools are slated to open from the start of January 2024.
The government is taking steps to curb smog including first-ever experiment of artificial rain but still Lahore remains one of the key polluted cities in the world.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.
Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.
Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Dec-2023/open-market-pakistani-rupee-exchange-rate-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-and-riyal
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
Lahore
PKR 218,200
PKR 2,570
Karachi
PKR 218,200
PKR 2,570
Islamabad
PKR 218,200
PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
