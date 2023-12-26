Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers approved from NA-130 Lahore

LAHORE – Nomination papers of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif were accepted from National Assembly constituency NA-130 Lahore.
PML-N leader Bilal Yasin told media he had appeared before the returning officer (RO) on behalf of the former premier for the scrutiny process, adding that nomination papers had been accepted for upcoming general elections scheduled to take place on Feb 8 next year.
Nawaz Sharif has been contesting the elections from this constituency that covers areas including Gawalmandi, Anarkali and others.
Reports said the PML-N supreme leader whose conviction in Al-Azizia and other cases were suspended earlier this year, is now eligible to take part in the elections after the approval of his documents.
Political activities has gained momentum following the announcement of the election schedule by the ECP. The scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by candidates is also underway and it will continue till Saturday.
According to Election Commission Pakistan, a total of 28,026 candidates have filed nomination papers to contest elections at the national and four provincial assemblies' constituencies.
Out of them, 13,823 candidates filed nominations from Punjab, 6,498 submitted nomination papers from Sindh, 5,278 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,669 from Balochistan while 358 have filed nomination papers from federal capital Islamabad.
Meanwhile, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January and decisions on these appeals will be made by the 10th of January.
The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates would have the option to withdraw by the 12th of January.
The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of January, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency started week with improvement against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading, Pakistani rupee moved up by 42 paise in interbank and the rate stands at Rs282.10.
Last week, PKR climbed by Rs0.73 against the USD in the inter-bank market to settle at 282.53.
Rupee moved up for sixth consecutive week as local currency advanced against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of staff-level agreement.
KARACHI – Gold rates in local market on Tuesday stands at Rs218,200 amid positive trajectory in international rates.
A day after long weekend, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
For 22 Karat, price of single tola gold stands at Rs200,015, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,925 and Rs163,650 for 1 tola of 18k gold.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $10.85 to settle at $2,083 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
