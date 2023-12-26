Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers approved from NA-130 Lahore

LAHORE – Nomination papers of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif were accepted from National Assembly constituency NA-130 Lahore.

PML-N leader Bilal Yasin told media he had appeared before the returning officer (RO) on behalf of the former premier for the scrutiny process, adding that nomination papers had been accepted for upcoming general elections scheduled to take place on Feb 8 next year.

Nawaz Sharif has been contesting the elections from this constituency that covers areas including Gawalmandi, Anarkali and others.

Reports said the PML-N supreme leader whose conviction in Al-Azizia and other cases were suspended earlier this year, is now eligible to take part in the elections after the approval of his documents.

Political activities has gained momentum following the announcement of the election schedule by the ECP. The scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by candidates is also underway and it will continue till Saturday.

According to Election Commission Pakistan, a total of 28,026 candidates have filed nomination papers to contest elections at the national and four provincial assemblies' constituencies.

Out of them, 13,823 candidates filed nominations from Punjab, 6,498 submitted nomination papers from Sindh, 5,278 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,669 from Balochistan while 358 have filed nomination papers from federal capital Islamabad.

Meanwhile, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until the 3rd of January and decisions on these appeals will be made by the 10th of January.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates would have the option to withdraw by the 12th of January.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of January, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.