Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree on joint mountain training, military exercises

BAKU – Pakistan and Azerbaijan have reached an agreement on the joint use of mountain training centers, mountain exercises and joint military exercises of the personnel of both the countries.

According to reports in Azerbaijani media, Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with the delegation led by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Then, an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense.

The guest passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries were played. General Qamar Javed Bajwa signed the "Book of Honor" following the protocol.

The Azeri minister gave the Pakistani guests detailed information on the successful military operations carried out by the Azerbaijani troops and the combat experience gained by Azerbaijani troops in this war.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation, Hasanov thanked the leadership and people of Pakistan for supporting the fair position of Azerbaijan at all levels and within the international organizations, as well as for the humanitarian aid and moral support rendered to Azerbaijan.

In his turn, the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the second Nagorno-Karabakh War and ensuring the territorial integrity of the country, wished the mercy of Almighty Allah to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who became martyrs and healing to the wounded.

Noting that there are historically friendly ties between two peoples, General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed that these relations, as in other spheres, have made a great contribution to the development of bilateral military cooperation between two countries.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Bajwa reaffirmed the willingness of Pakistani specialists to take part in the clearance of mines and unexploded ammunition in the occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh.

General Bajwa was received by President Ilham Aliyev on his visit to Azerbaijan earlier today.