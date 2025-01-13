Karachi Woman scares off armed robber with mere slap in Federal B Area; See Video

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Woman Scares Off Armed Robber With Mere Slap In Karachis Federal B Area

KARACHI – A woman in country’s financial capital Karachi showed display of courage as she scared off robber who attempted to rob her outside her home.

The incident occurred last week in Federal B Area of the metrpolis amid rise in street crimes. The incident was also captured on a CCTV footage which shows a motorbike-riding, armed robber approaching the woman. The woman however holds her nerves and threatened to hit the man with a slap, forcing him to flee.

Cops started investigating the case and have confirmed that efforts to apprehend the suspect are underway, using video evidence to aid in the investigation.

The face of the thug was also captured in the camera as officials are urging anyone with additional information to come forward as they work towards making an arrest.

Sindh capital saw major rise in criminal activity, with over 44,000 incidents reported in the first seven months of 2024. The majority of these crimes involve theft or snatching of motorcycles (31,000 cases), followed by mobile phones and cars.

Woman heroically foils robbery attempt in Karachi, catches robbers, beats them up

