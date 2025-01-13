Lahore police arrest 28 in raid on dance party in Burki

LAHORE – Police have arrested 28 men and women who were participating in a dance party in Barki area of Lahore.

Barki police station SHO said a team conducted the raid after receiving a complaint on the helpline 15 about the dance party. He said 18 men and 10 women were arrested in the raid while one of the suspects managed to escape.

He said all of them were booked for alcohol consumption and violating the Loudspeaker Act.

Those arrested include Asif, Aamir, Shahid, Huzayfah, Umar, Mohammad Ali, Adnan, Zubair, Musalifin, Adil, Hamza, Faraz, Zaheer, Zain, Sahil, Daniyal, Rubin, Saba, Nihal, Ayesha, Rabia, Noor, Sadra, Aksy, and others.

Illegal items including alcohol, flavored shisha and weapons were recovered from their possession.

In October last year, police in the port city of Karachi raided a private party in swift response to complaints from local residents of Korangi Mehran Town. The action came amid allegations surfaced that the event featured a couple dancing and substance usage.

It turned out that party organisers granted permission for a private event, with assurances that there would be no nudity or drug use. However, residents reported that the conditions were not being adhered to, prompting a police intervention.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found no evidence of drugs or alcohol and stated that no arrests were made. The party was ended without any detentions.