Pakistan-Iran’s New Border Crossing in Panjgur set to boost trade, employment

QUETTA – Pakistan and Iran strengthened economic ties with new Border Crossing in southwestern region of Balochistan to facilitate legal trade, curb smuggling, and create employment opportunities for locals.

The new border crossing was launched in Panjgur, Balochistan, in collaboration with Tehran. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) confirmed the establishment of the fourth official border crossing between Pakistan and Iran, marking a significant step in strengthening trade ties between the two nations.

Gwadar Customs Collectorate got directions to start basic infrastructure development at Kohak Cheedgi crossing and coordinate with relevant agencies. Balochistan business community hailed the opening of the new crossing, calling it a long-awaited step to promote trade in the region.

The opening of the Kohak Cheedgi crossing is expected to promote formal trade between Pakistan and Iran, generate job opportunities, and discourage smuggling activities across the border.

The neighboring countries earlier launched Gabd-Rimdan border crossing to foster trade and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Gabd-Rimdan crossing, located about 120 km from Iran’s Chabahar port and 70 km from Pakistan’s Gwadar port, is part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral relations and trade between Islamabad and Tehran.

Iran s Geopolitical Landscape: Implications for Pakistan 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

