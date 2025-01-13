Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hyundai Sonata N Line price, post-launch booking update

KARACHI – Hyundai Sonata N Line offers a masterful blend of impressive performance, cutting-edge innovation, and refined elegance.

Hyundai Nishat enhanced its lineup by unveiling the N Line in an online session, asking Pakistanis to experience a drive like no other.

The Sonata N Line exudes elegance when it comes to its exterior. It boats LED headlamps, with daytime running lights, auto-leveling functionality, and horizontal LED rear combination lamps.

Featuring spending black radiator grille, it is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, twin dual-tip exhausts, and rear reflectors, active noise control, steering wheel-mounted switches, and seat belt warnings.

The all-new Sonata N Line is powered by Smartstream G2.5 T-GDi 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed Wet DCT. This robust combination produces a striking 290 hp at 5,800 RPM and 422 Nm of torque at 4,000 RPM.

It offers multiple driving modes, including Eco, Normal, Sport, My Drive, Smart, and Sport+, offering dynamic adaptability to riders.

When it comes to safety, it has six airbags (driver, passenger, front-side, curtain), ventilated front disc brakes, Solid rear discs and cnti-lock braking system (ABS).

Sonata N Line Price in Pakistan

The price of Sonata N Line in Pakistan stands at Rs15,890,000, according to company’s official statement.

Sonata N Line Booking Detail

Earlier, the company had offered pre-booking of Sonata N Line with initial deposit of Rs2.5 million. Those who have made pre-bookings will receive their vehicle within one month.

The company has also started receiving post-launch booking at full price of Sonata N Line.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

Latest

